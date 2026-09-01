"They're Gonna Kick Me Out Of Agra": Dutch Woman's Indian Train Experience Goes Viral

Dutch-Moldovan travel couple Wes and Nico have shared their first experience of travelling on Indian Railways, with Nico joking that she might be "kicked out of Agra" after witnessing the chaos at the railway station.

The couple, who have been travelling around India for the past month, shared their experience in a 43-second video posted on Instagram by @boutique.diaries on August 29.

Nico said they booked an AC sleeper cabin for their two-hour journey from Delhi to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The ticket cost just 6 Euros (Rs 660).

"Finding the right carriage and our seats was a little hectic," she said. But after reaching their compartment, the couple were pleasantly surprised.

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They found the cabin clean and spacious, with air conditioning, two beds, curtains for privacy, a mirror and working lights. Nico said the temperature was also comfortable because they had booked an AC cabin.

Watch the video here:

"We honestly expected much worse," she said, describing the journey as an "absolute bargain" for 6 Euros.

The toilets, however, did not leave the same impression.

Nico described them as "disgusting" and said the couple were relieved that their journey was only two hours long.

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The couple also spoke about food options on Indian trains. According to Nico, passengers can order food to their seats, while vendors also walk through the train selling food and drinks.

The couple said they chose not to risk trying the food from the vendors.

While the train journey itself turned out to be better than expected, their arrival at Agra railway station was a very different experience.

Describing the scene as "absolute chaos", Nico ended the video with a humorous warning: "They're gonna kick me out of Agra."

The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers sharing their own opinions and experiences of travelling on Indian trains in the comments.

Wes and Nico have also asked viewers to watch the full story on their YouTube channel.