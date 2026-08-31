<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Actor Kashmira Irani, 40, Announces Pregnancy With Husband Akshat Saxena

Main Vaapas Aaunga actor Kashmira Irani has announced her pregnancy through a joint social media post with her husband, Delhi-based pilot Akshat Saxena. The 40-year-old actor shared an adorable post featuring two green coconuts, above which were placed "Mom" and "Dad" caps. The post was captioned, "Current status."

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Akshat made his acting debut in Operation Safed Sagar. Kashmira penned a note about the milestone. She wrote, "From flying in cockpits to living the reality of being on screen as an actor, what a trajectory! And what a show to make your debut with."

"From watching Papa, Wg Cdr Pankaj Saxena (Sexy), bravely serve as a fighter pilot on the Mirage 2000 during Operation Safed Sagar, to now being an actor in Operation Safed Sagar, life has truly come full circle, quite literally."

"Some journeys are written in the stars. And you, my husband, are a star in every sense of the word. Proud daughter-in-law and wife."

Take a look:

Kashmira and Akshat got married in 2024.

Kashmira, who played the role of Kishwar in Main Vaapas Aaunga, had earlier shared a heartfelt post about the film. She wrote, "Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film made with a lot of heart. @imtiazaliofficial Sir has a rare gift for portraying the intricacies of human emotions so beautifully, and I feel grateful to have been a part of his vision."

"It was an absolute pleasure working with a team that brought so much warmth and sincerity to the process. Thank you so much for all the love that's pouring in."

Kashmira is also a well-known television personality. She has appeared in Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan and Dharmakshetra.



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