Nakuul Mehta Shares Friend Kashmira Irani's Wedding Pics: 'Impromptu Dancing, Happy Tears, So Much Heart'

Television actress Kashmira Irani, who played the role of Ambar in 2007 serial Ambar Dhara, got married over the weekend with her pilot boyfriend Akshat Saxena. The traditional wedding, which took place in Ranthambore in Rajasthan, was attended by the actor's industry friends including Nakuul Mehta. On Sunday, a day after the wedding, Kashmira's friend Nakuul shared glimpses from the big fat wedding on his Instagram feed. Nakuul Mehta's plus one at the wedding as his wife Jankee Parekh. In the latest post, the Haal-E-Dil star can be seen posing with the bride in red, the groom and his wife Jankee. In one of the pictures shared, he can be seen showing off a mehendi design and in another, the bride squad is seen posing together at the haldi ceremony.

Nakuul's caption alongside the post read, "The weekend was spent celebrating the union of two of the most joyous, drunk in love and the warmest people we may know off.. Kashu & Akshat. It ran without a schedule, with lots of impromptu dancing, happy tears, so much heart and to our utter disappointment the exception of that generic mausi/tayaa ji present in every wedding complaining about the younger generation! There are great days, there are beautiful ones and then there are days which promise to stay with you for a very long time. Watching the both of you celebrate each other and revel in the company of your closest will remain one of the happiest memories."

Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 along with actress Disha Parmar. He is known for his work in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Dil Boley Oberoi and Ishqbaaaz. He also hosted the sixth season of India's Got Talent. He is currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3.