Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy: "We Are Accepting Blessings"

Nakuul Mehta's latest Instagram post is all sugar, spice, and everything nice! The TV actor shared a set of adorable pictures to announce that he and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are all set to welcome their second child.

In the first photo, the mom-to-be is seen flaunting her baby bump while Nakuul plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. Do not miss their son Sufi sitting on Nakuul's shoulders – total cuteness overload!

Next, there is a crayon drawing of a family of four, made by none other than little Sufi himself. “Awww”, did you just say that too?

In another frame, the trio is seen chilling on a lawn while Sufi proudly shows off his artwork. One more photo shows Nakuul, Jankee and Sufi posing with the adorable drawing — and their million-dollar smiles truly steal the show.

The last slide is total couple goals, with the lovebirds walking hand in hand.

In his caption, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again.”

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Dia Mirza wrote, “How wonderful love love love love.” Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart.

Aditi Sharma commented, “Awwwww. This is so wonderful. Lots n lots of loveeee.” Disha Parmar said, “That's amazing. Many many congratulations.”

“Yoohoo!! Heartiest Congratulations to the beautiful family. Stay blessed,” wrote Navina Bole.

After dating for 9 years, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married on January 28, 2012. The couple welcomed Sufi on February 3, 2021.

On the professional front, Nakuul became a household name with his acting debut in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Since then, he's been a part of several hit daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.