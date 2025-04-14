Nakuul Mehta's Birthday Wish For Wife Jankee Parekh: "My Greatest Joy"

Actor Nakuul Mehta shared a touching birthday tribute for his wife Jankee on social media.

In his Instagram post, Nakuul wrote, "To share the many seasons of life with her and to continue to witness the multitudes she carries within is my greatest JOY. Happy Birthday Baby (red heart emoji) @jank_ee."

The post included a charming photo of Jankee that caught the attention of several celebrities from the entertainment industry, who also sent their birthday wishes.

Among them, actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Happy birthday Mrs Mehta," while Disha Parmar added, "Happy Birthday @jank_ee (a string of red heart emojis)."

Nakuul and Jankee married on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Jankee, who is a singer, shares a son named Sufi with Nakuul.

Nakuul began his television career in 2012, starring in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His subsequent work includes roles in popular series such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He also starred opposite Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.