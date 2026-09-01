Indian Railways Launches 9-Day Japan Tour From Mumbai, Packages Start At Rs 3.36 Lakh

There's nothing quite like a Japanese escape. If you've been planning an international trip before the year ends but haven't managed to take one yet, this could be your chance. Indian Railways has announced another interesting package to Japan, with travellers boarding their flight from Mumbai. The 8-night, 9-day getaway will begin on October 25 and conclude on November 3, taking travellers across some of Japan's most famous destinations.

Take a look at the itinerary

On September 25, passengers will assemble at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and board flight AI-356 to Haneda, Tokyo, at 4:50 pm. The overnight direct flight will connect Mumbai to Tokyo.

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In Tokyo, they will be welcomed by a dedicated guide at the airport before enjoying a mid-day welcome brunch at a local Indian restaurant. The day will include a visit to Team Lab Planets, an immersive digital art museum, followed by a stroll through the historic Ueno Park. Passengers will then check into their hotel and enjoy dinner at a local Indian restaurant.

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On the second day, travellers will explore Tokyo, beginning with breakfast at the hotel before visiting Asakusa, home to the iconic Senso-ji Temple and the bustling Nakamise Dori. They will then ascend the Tokyo Skytree for panoramic views of the city, followed by lunch at a local Indian restaurant. The day will continue with a drive through Akihabara's vibrant anime and gaming district and a walk across the famous Shibuya Crossing.

On the third day, the wanderers will head towards the iconic Mount Fuji. They will then ascend to the 5th Station for a closer view of the majestic volcano. This will be followers by a ride on the Hakone Ropeway over the Owakudani Valley and a scenic Lake Ashi Pirate Ship Cruise. Passengers will later travel to Hamamatsu for hotel check-in.

The next day (fourth) in Kyoto/Osaka, everyone will go to Nagoya by a coach ride. After lunch, they will visit either the Toyota Museum or SCMAGLEV & Railway Park, offering a glimpse into Japan's engineering and technological prowess.

On the fifth day, passengers will explore Kyoto/Osaka, visiting the tranquil Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and the stunning Kinkaku-ji, also known as the Golden Pavilion. They will explore Fushimi Inari Taisha, with its iconic pathway lined with thousands of vibrant orange torii gates.

On the sixth day, passengers will take a day trip to Nara Park, known for its friendly wild deer, and Todai-ji Temple, home to the colossal Great Buddha. They will then head to Osaka to explore the world-famous Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan.

On day seven, everyone will travel to Hiroshima. They'll begin to depart from Shin-Osaka Station aboard a high-speed Shinkansen. They will explore Hiroshima's historic Atomic Bomb Dome, Museum and Peace Memorial Park. The exploration will then continue by ferry to Miyajima Island, where they will visit the sacred Itsukushima Shrine and its iconic floating Torii Gate. After returning by ferry, passengers will have dinner.

On the eighth day, passengers will return to Tokyo. They will get to enjoy a cultural Sumo Show with a traditional Japanese lunch. The day will continue with a visit to the waterfront Odaiba and its iconic Giant Gundam Statue, before dinner at a local Indian restaurant.

The ninth and final day will be dedicated to the departure. Passengers will have breakfast at the hotel before checking out and taking a group coach transfer to Tokyo Haneda Airport. They will then board flight AI-355 back to Mumbai, bringing their 8-night, 9-day Japanese getaway to an end.

Japan Package Cost Per Person

Single Occupancy: Rs 4,14,770 per person

Twin Sharing: Rs 3,36,200 per person

Triple Sharing: Rs 3,36,200 per person

Child With Bed (2-11 years): Rs 3,36,200 per child

Child Without Bed (2-11 years): Rs 2,63,100 per child

Note: The above package prices exclude the additional 2% TCS.

The package includes return airfare between Mumbai and Haneda, along with 3-star hotel accommodation in Tokyo, Hamamatsu, Osaka and Hiroshima. It also covers all transfers and sightseeing in comfortable AC deluxe buses, continental breakfast at hotels, and lunches and dinners at local restaurants. All applicable entry tickets mentioned in the itinerary, bullet train journeys between Osaka-Hiroshima and Hiroshima-Tokyo, and luggage transfers from Osaka to Tokyo are included. The package also covers normal visa charges, one bottle of mineral water per person per day, an English-speaking local tour guide, overseas travel insurance for passengers below 80 years, an IRCTC official for coordination and GST.