Indian Woman Shares Her 11 PM Walking Experience In Japan, Calls It A "Very Big Deal"

For many women, being able to take a walk alone late at night without worrying about safety can feel like a simple freedom. An Indian woman living in Japan has shared why this everyday experience has stood out to her. The woman, identified as Sheetal, shared a video on her Instagram handle about walking alone in Japan at 11 pm. She spoke about the sense of freedom she feels while being able to step outside late at night without constantly thinking about what might happen.

In the video, Sheetal said that it was 11 pm and she had come out for a walk. She explained that while walking in Japan, she does not have to think about whether it is 11 pm or 11 am, or worry about what might happen. Coming from India and being a girl, she said this was a very big deal for her.

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Sheetal also clarified that she was not saying Japan was perfect or had no problems. She said Japan had many problems, but described this sense of safety as a major luxury in Japan, or in any country where women's safety is well protected.

Sheetal also expressed hope that one day women in India would be able to walk outside at any time without a second thought. She concluded by saying she hoped women could simply walk without worrying about what could go wrong.

Social Media Reaction

Her video received reactions from social media users who connected with her point about safety and freedom of movement.

One user commented, "I so want to be there because of this luxury of freedom."

Another user noted, "Japan is the safest country."

" Japan has a relatively low crime rate," added a third user.