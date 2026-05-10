Indian Influencer Visits Real-Life Locations That Inspired Doraemon, Internet Gets Emotional

An Indian content creator has sent millennials and Gen Z viewers into a wave of nostalgia after travelling nearly 6,000 kilometres to Japan to visit what he described as the real-life inspiration behind one of the most iconic settings from the beloved anime series, Doraemon. Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video documenting his visit to a quiet Japanese residential neighbourhood that closely resembles the world of Nobita and Doraemon from the popular cartoon that shaped the childhood of millions across Asia.

The clip opened with Sachdeva turning the camera toward himself and excitedly saying that he had travelled all the way from India to Japan just to see "this house." The video then shifted to scenic shots of narrow lanes, compact homes, and peaceful streets that immediately reminded viewers of the familiar backdrop from the anime.

As he walked through the neighbourhood, Sachdeva pointed out details longtime fans instantly recognised. Gesturing toward one of the roads, he explained that audiences had watched Nobita walk down "this exact road" countless times in the series while heading to school, meeting friends, or rushing to the playground.

The neighbourhood's calm atmosphere, clean streets, and minimalist homes mirrored the gentle, everyday aesthetic that made Doraemon feel so comforting to generations of viewers. Several moments in the video looked almost identical to scenes from the cartoon, making the visit feel less like tourism and more like stepping into a childhood memory.

"Doraemon locations in real life," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

While Doraemon is set in Tokyo, many fans associate its visual style with real-life locations connected to Fujiko F. Fujio, the creator of the series, who was born in Takaoka.

The video quickly went viral online among users who grew up watching Doraemon after school. Many viewers admitted they felt unexpectedly emotional seeing the neighbourhood in real life, with several describing it as a "childhood dream come true." Many said that the clip was a reminder of afternoons spent watching Doraemon's gadgets, Nobita's misadventures, and the comforting simplicity of a world that still feels deeply familiar years later.

One user simply wrote, "Goosebumps" while another said, "Golden days."

A third said, "Our Childhood Emotions Doremon," while a fourth added, "This video made my day."