As GDP Grows, PM Says "Don't Travel Abroad Or Buy Gold, No Foreign Weddings"

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country on "stellar" 7.8% GDP growth, he once again appealed to citizens to renew their pledge for an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

"Many congratulations to the people of the country. 7.8% growth has filled the country with happiness. I congratulate the countrymen for their power of resolve, for their hard work; this is a reflection of collective strength," the Prime Minister said in an Instagram video on Tuesday morning from Kyrgyzstan.

Pointing out that India achieved this "herculean feat" amid trying times for the world, PM Modi said: "The world is drowned in war. There is news of war all around. The world is surrounded by crises. The supply chain is completely disturbed. From the Covid era in 2020 till today, stability is not visible anywhere. Despite that, India is progressing at a fast pace."

Data released on Monday showed that India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8% in the April-June quarter, showing resilience despite concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to emphasise Swadeshi (local) while buying or travelling. Doubling down on his appeal made a few months ago amid the raging Middle East conflict, he once again urged people to avoid foreign travel and unnecessary gold purchases to help India tide over war-related shocks.

"Don't travel to foreign countries for tourism. Avoid organising destination weddings in foreign countries. We should live by the mantra of 'Wed in India'. Avoid buying gold if it's not necessary," the Prime Minister said in his message.

Emphasising Swadeshi, he said the more we opt for local products and services, the more India will progress.

"If we continue to emphasise self-reliance, I have full faith that when we reach 100 years of independence, we will hand over a developed India to our youth."

While asking countrymen to celebrate India's growth, PM Modi also called on the country to work hard towards a Viksit Bharat. "We will realise the dreams of our youth today through our hard work. Our policy is right. Our intention is clear. And the power of 140 crore countrymen today, united, is taking the country to new heights."

Earlier this year in May, the Prime Minister had appealed for "collective participation" to help India navigate supply chain disruptions, rising prices and global uncertainty linked to international conflicts.

He had urged citizens to prioritise work from home wherever possible, reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport, adopt electric vehicles, and avoid unnecessary foreign travel and overseas weddings for a year. He also asked people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and encouraged citizens to buy more Made in India products.