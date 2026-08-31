Need To Move To End Of War: Foreign Ministry To NDTV On PM's Ukraine Comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his bilateral meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has emphasised several key points, the foreign ministry told NDTV in response to a question today. The key point was a message of peace -- an emphasis on the need to end the war with Ukraine that has been on for more than four years and has been a trial for the global community. He also emphasised on India's willingness to help with the peace process.

Responding to a question during the official briefing today, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "Not only did the Prime Minister emphasise the importance that we continue to attach to dialogue and diplomacy as being essential in resolving any differences, but also his emphasis on really the need to move from endless war to the end of war".

Besides, he underlined the fact that every day spent in the perpetuation of war is a dismal prospect. And every step taken towards ending this war is a step in the direction of hope for humanity.

At the meeting, he also shared with President Putin "India's readiness - which we have expressed on several occasions - to do whatever is feasible, is necessary, at our end to move this conflict towards a conclusion because it is exacting a very heavy toll on the global community at large".

Earlier today, at the bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, PM Modi said: "We have to move from a situation of 'endless war' to 'end of war'... Every day of war sets humanity back, and we must work toward ending hostilities... It is humanity's wish that the end of this war happens soonest".

It was a throwback to his "not an era of war" statement of 2022, which had resonated among the global community.

India, PM Modi further said today, supports all peaceful methods to resolve the impasse.

"India advocates for resolving all problems peacefully, which is necessary for all of humanity," he added.