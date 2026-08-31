US Strikes Iran's Larak Island, Tehran Vows "Response And Punishment"

The US today struck two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency Reuters citing a US official. This is the first known American attack on Iranian territory since late July.

"I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," the US official said, as quoted by Reuters.

Larak Island lies south of Hormuz Island and east of Qeshm Island. From Tehran, Larak is roughly 1,100 km away towards the south-east of the Iranian capital.

The strikes took place on Sunday after US forces allegedly detected members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps preparing the launchers to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the strategically important waterway, according to the official.

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The IRGC in response confirmed that the island had been attacked, saying several military personnel and civilians had been killed or wounded. Iranian state media quoted the Guards as warning that the attack would receive a "response and punishment".

The US and Israel began their joint attacks on Iran on February 28. Iran responded by launching strikes against Israel and against Gulf states that host US military installations.

US President Donald Trump warned last week that Washington would take action against any attempt by Iran to lay new mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sunday's strike came hours after Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, appealed to Muslim-majority countries across the region to unite against the United States and Israel.

Khamenei issued the written message to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, six months after the beginning of the war.

"The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness. Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he said.

"Recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it," he added.