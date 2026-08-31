"India Supports Peace In Ukraine": PM Narendra Modi Meets Vladimir Putin In Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India supports all peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to do so.
"India advocates for resolving all problems peacefully, which is necessary for all of humanity," he said during a joint statement with Russia's President Vladinmir Putin.
PM Modi met Putin on the sidelines of the ongoing SCO Summit in Bishkek.
How may i help you today
Show full article
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world