Video: PM Modi's Poem <i>Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai</i> Sung At Uzbek State Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's literary works found a special audience during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, where his poems were translated, recited and sung by local students and performers. The popularity of his poetry became one of the highlights of the diplomatic trip.

During an informal dinner hosted by the Uzbek President at the Kuksaroy Palace, a special musical presentation was organised where performers in bright pink and red attire took to a stage under a large covered pavilion to sing a musical rendition of PM Modi's poem, "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai".

PM Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev watched the performance together from a round dinner table, while the Hindi lyrics were displayed on screen.

The cultural exchange continued during the prime minister's interaction with the academic community at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. Uzbek students gathered to recite three of his popular poems. Each piece was presented to the audience in both Hindi and Uzbek.

The poem "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai" was recited in Hindi by Keldiyorov Dilhushbek, a fourth-year student at the university. The Uzbek translation of the same poem was delivered by third-year student Dilshoda Juraboeva.

Another prominent poem, "Naye Bharat Ke Naye Sankalp," which focuses on the spirit and aspirations of a confident new India, was also performed. Fourth-year student Otabek Amirov recited the Hindi version, while third-year student Ikromkhuja Sa'dillaev recited the Uzbek translation.

The students also presented "Manavta Ko Kahin Na Lag Jaye Daag," a poem centred around themes of humanity, compassion and peace. Orzu Kuldosheva, a third-year student, recited the poem in Hindi and the Uzbek translation was performed by Fayoza Abdurasulova, also in her third year.

The recitation of the poems received an enthusiastic and encouraging response from the audience and the cultural presentation became one of the most memorable moments of the event.