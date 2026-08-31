Indians Can Now Visit Uzbekistan Visa-Free For 30 Days. Here's What To Explore

Uzbekistan has announced a 30-day visa-free entry regime for Indian citizens, opening up one of Central Asia's most fascinating destinations to easier travel from India. The announcement was made by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent on August 30, during Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.

The goal of this new policy is to boost travel, trade, and cultural ties between the two nations.

This Central Asian Gem Just Got Easier To Explore

Indian passport holders will be allowed to enter Uzbekistan without getting a visa for stays of up to 30 days under the newly announced regime. However, since the announcement is recent, travellers should check the final implementation date and entry requirements before booking flights.

This new visa update is part of a larger plan to bring India and Uzbekistan closer. President Mirziyoyev described India as a reliable strategic partner and said that bilateral trade crossed US$1 billion for the first time last year. He also said the number of joint ventures between the two countries has increased 7 times in the past few years.

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The two countries are also improving their cultural links. Uzbekistan has institutions such as the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies. Yoga has also become increasingly popular in the country, with a dedicated Yoga Federation established in 2018.

Things To Do In Uzbekistan

Photo: Canva

With 30 days available without a visa, travellers have plenty of time to explore all that the country offers.

1. Start With Tashkent

Tashkent combines modern city life with layers of Uzbek, Soviet and Islamic history. One of the biggest attractions is the Tashkent Metro. Its stations are decorated with elaborate mosaics, chandeliers, sculptures and murals.

2. See The Registan In Samarkand

If there is one place most Indians will have seen in photographs of Uzbekistan, it is probably Registan Square. Its historic centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the Registan, Bibi-Khanum Mosque, Shahi Zinda and Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum among its major attractions.

3. Wander In Bukhara

Bukhara is another major Silk Road city. Its historic centre is filled with madrasahs, mosques, bazaars, caravanserais and old trading domes. The city is even more special for travellers who enjoy exploring without a set schedule to follow.

4. Eat Your Way Through Uzbekistan

For food lovers, the country is particularly interesting. Start with plov, Uzbekistan's famous rice dish made in hundreds of regional variations. There is also manti, steamed dumplings that can be filled with meat or pumpkin, and shashlik, grilled skewers.

5. Explore The Fergana Valley

If you want to explore something different from the usual tourist path, head towards the Fergana Valley. In Rishtan, travellers can explore the country's famous ceramic traditions. In Margilan, the Yodgorlik Silk Factory offers a tour of traditional silk production.

6. Spend A Night In A Yurt

For a very different experience, head into the desert. Yurt camps allow travellers to spend the night in traditional round tents, often combined with local food, cultural performances and desert experiences.

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30 Days Changes The Way Indians Can Plan The Trip

Earlier, travellers might have looked at Uzbekistan as a short holiday. Now, with a 30-day visa-free stay, there is room for a much more relaxed trip.

But before booking, Indian travellers should verify the final implementation date, passport validity requirements, permitted purpose of stay and any other entry conditions with the Uzbek authorities.