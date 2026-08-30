Delhi Metro Employee Sets Guinness Record For Fastest Journey Across Entire Network

A Delhi Metro employee has once again turned the city's metro network into a record-breaking challenge. Prafull Singh has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel across all Delhi Metro stations, completing the journey in 14 hours, 54 minutes and 36 seconds. Singh's latest attempt was made on May 23. He started his journey from Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station on the Violet Line at around 6 am and finished at Millennium City Centre station in Gurugram at around 9 pm.

The new record beats the earlier time of 15 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds, which was set by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Shipra Gupta in June 2023. For Singh, however, this was not his first time chasing the record. He had previously achieved the feat in 2022, when he travelled to 254 Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours, 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

This time, Singh had a better plan and a much clearer idea of how to cover the network, reported The Print. As a DMRC employee working in the metro operations sector, he is familiar with train timings, schedules, routes and operating rules.

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“I was sure of breaking the Guinness World Record with a significant margin this time, last time I was delayed by one and a half hours, because I had taken the wrong route. But this time I was sure, ” Singh told the outlet.

The record is not simply about staying inside a train and travelling around the network. Under Guinness rules, the train must stop at every station included in the category for the visit to count. The participant does not have to get off at every station, but proof of the visit must be collected. This includes a photograph with a digital timestamp or a visible clock.

Singh said the achievement also gave him a chance to highlight the scale of Delhi Metro and the role of public transport.

“This achievement is much more than a personal record for me. Being closely connected with DMRC, it was an opportunity for me to showcase the reach and efficiency of Delhi Metro and encourage greater use of public transport,” he said.

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Outside the metro, Singh is also an Ironman triathlete and has taken part in swimming, marathons and cycling events. In 2021, he entered the India Book of Records after cycling 3,000 km indoors at his residence in 134 hours.

His next challenge is even bigger. Singh now plans to swim from India to Sri Lanka to raise support for cancer research.