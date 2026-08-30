Anne Hathaway To Star Opposite Tom Cruise In Days Of <i>Thunder</i> Sequel

Nearly four decades after Days of Thunder hit the big screen, the high-speed franchise is gearing up for a comeback. Tom Cruise is set to return to the world of NASCAR racing for a follow-up to the 1990 film. Anne Hathaway has also joined the cast of the sequel.

Tom announced the news in an X post on Saturday. The video featured the Mission: Impossible star with Anne Hathaway. They were seen in simple button-ups and blue jeans. The actress also wore a cowboy hat as they discussed whether the camera was on. Further in the clip, the duo made their way back and unveiled a yellow race car featuring the words “Days of Thunder, Summer 2028."

According to Deadline, Jonathan Levine is set to direct the sequel. His filmography includes films like Warm Bodies, 50/50, Long Shot, Snatched and The Night Before. Will Staples has been brought on board to pen the screenplay for the follow-up. The upcoming film will be shot specifically for IMAX and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 2, 2028.

Directed by the late Tony Scott, Days of Thunder arrived in theatres in the summer of 1990 and went on to earn $82.6 million domestically and $157.9 million worldwide. Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle, a hot-headed rookie stock car driver who enters the NASCAR circuit and faces a series of personal and professional hurdles on his path to success.

The actor originally conceived the story for the racing drama, which was produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. The original cast also featured Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams and Michael Rooker in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tom Cruise will next be seen in Digger alongside Sandra Hüller. Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, has films like Verity, Alone at Dawn and Princess Diaries 3 in the line-up.



