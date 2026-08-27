"She More Than Deserves Her Rest": Anne Hathaway Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton

Earlier this week, country music icon Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. Several industry colleagues have paid heartfelt tributes to her, the latest being Anne Hathaway. The Odyssey actress wrote a loving note on how much work Dolly Parton has left behind that ought to be celebrated.

Anne Hathaway wrote, "Aw heck... Heaven just got one of its own back. Alright my loves, I know this is hard but just think: she left us so much to work with. She shared with us so many melodies, so many lyrics, so many stories, so many jokes, so much laughter, so many iconic performances but most of all, so many shining examples of how to be a treasure of humanity."

She added, "She more than deserves her rest, and now it's up to us to do our best and follow in her brilliant, adorable, one-of-a-kind, bedazzled footsteps so that we still feel that magic in our world. Dolly, you have always been one of my angels. I will always love you."

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, died at the age of 80 in Nashville following a “brief battle with cancer," her representatives told PEOPLE. Dolly's nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her passing in an Instagram video shared earlier on Tuesday.

Alongside Taylor Swift, other artists of the industry, including Dolly's goddaughter Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus, actor Reese Witherspoon, singer Beyoncé, rapper Eminem, and Kelly Clarkson, among others, paid their heartfelt tribute to the icon.

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