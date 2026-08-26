Trump Orders US Flags Lowered For "True Loss" Of Dolly Parton

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered the lowering of flags across the United States for a week for Dolly Parton, calling the country music legend's death a "true loss for millions of people."

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "There has never been anyone like her, and never will."

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