"Tom Cruise Has A Crush On Me": Mallika Sherawat Makes A Surprise Revelation On <i>The Traitors</i> Season 2

Mallika Sherawat has made an unexpected revelation about Hollywood star Tom Cruise on The Traitors Season 2. In a clip from the upcoming season, the actress claimed that Cruise has a crush on her and even sends her videos.

The conversation came up when comedian Aditya Kulshrestha, also known as Kullu, asked Mallika if she had ever had a crush on someone. His question was, “Aapko kisi par crush aya hai kabhi? Ya sabko ap par hi aataa hai?” (Have you ever had a crush on anyone? No. Or everyone has had a crush on you?)

Mallika had a rather confident answer. She said, “Nahi, sabko mere pe hi ata hai. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aj kal.” (Everyone has had a crush on me. Tom Cruise has a crush on me, these days. I'm not lying.)

She then claimed that she had videos from the Hollywood actor that she could have shown the other contestants. “Mera phone hota, tumko videos dikhati uski.” (If I had a phone, I would've shown you his videos.)

The revelation naturally left the contestants curious about the videos. When they asked what kind of videos she was talking about, Mallika explained that they were from a time when they were partying together.

Mallika also had plenty of praise for the Top Gun star. Calling him “fabulous,” she spoke about Tom Cruise while the other contestants listened in.

The actress has always been open about her views on relationships. In 2024, she confirmed that she was single after splitting from French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans. In an interview with The Times Of India, Mallika said, "It's so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man. Ye sach hai (It's true); I am single."

She did not reveal why the relationship ended, saying, "We broke up. I really don't want to talk about it." On the possibility of marriage, she said, "I'm not for it, but I'm not against it. I am indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want."

Meanwhile, Mallika is now part of The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. The new season starts streaming on Prime Video on August 13. Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Ikka, Parul Gulati and Abhishek Malhan are also part of the show.