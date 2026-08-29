US Trade Deal Takes Centre Stage At Shivraj Chouhan's Punjab Speech

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned the historic Rakhar Punia gathering at Baba Bakala Sahib into a major political platform for the BJP, strongly defending the Centre's stand on the proposed India-US trade agreement and assuring Punjab's farmers that their interests would not be compromised.

Addressing a BJP political conference organised during the Rakhar Punia fair, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that India would not sign any trade agreement with the United States or any other country if it harmed Indian farmers.

Chouhan stressed that there was no final trade agreement with the US at present. He said that if an agreement is reached in the future, the Centre would ensure that the interests of farmers remained protected.

The issue is significant in Punjab, where agriculture remains a key political and economic concern. With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is seeking to strengthen its connect with the farming community, making Chouhan's assurance on the US trade deal an important part of the party's political message.

Chouhan also turned the issue into an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, questioning what the Bhagwant Mann government had done for Punjab's farmers. He said he had written to the Chief Minister seeking implementation of a crop insurance scheme in Punjab but alleged that the scheme had still not been implemented.

Defending the Centre's agricultural policies, Chouhan said farmers were being provided fertilisers at subsidised rates and accused the AAP government of failing to adequately address farmers' concerns.

The Union minister also alleged that funds released by the Centre for various schemes were being misused by the Punjab government. He particularly targeted the state government over MGNREGA funds and accused the AAP government of corruption, claiming that it had gone beyond the Congress.

Chouhan also attacked the Punjab government over law and order, women's safety, gangsterism and drugs. Referring to the Raksha Bandhan occasion, he questioned whether women in Punjab felt safe amid incidents of crime and alleged that gangsterism had become a serious challenge in the state.

He also highlighted the Centre's 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, claiming that around three crore women had already benefited and that the target was to take the number to six crore. He promised that Punjab's women would also be brought into the programme and that families living in kutcha houses would be provided permanent homes.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Chouhan described the party as divided and mocked its internal differences with the line, "Ek dil ke tukde hazaar hue, koi idhar gira, koi udhar gira."

The BJP's independent political positioning in Punjab was also evident at Baba Bakala Sahib, where the party organised its own political stage. Chouhan described the gathering as more than a show of political strength, portraying it as a declaration of the BJP's commitment to Punjab's development and its ambition to form the next government in the state.

On the possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Chouhan said the BJP's organisational leadership had already indicated that all possibilities would be considered and declined to give a separate statement on the issue.

Chouhan said Punjab's agricultural future required crop diversification, greater agricultural processing and increased exports. He sought to position the BJP as an alternative to both the AAP and Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Making a direct appeal to voters, Chouhan said, "You have tried everyone, now give BJP a chance."

The Union minister ended by reiterating the BJP's resolve to form the government in Punjab. He also offered prayers for the safety of Indians reported missing amid floods in Nepal.