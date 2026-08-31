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PM Modi Meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian In Kyrgyzstan

Pezeshkian is attending the summit seeking to gather support against US aggression.

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PM Modi Meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian In Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek. It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the Iran war began in February.

It's not clear yet what the two leaders discussed during the meeting, but the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz may have been a topic of discussion.

PM Modi also met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the summit.

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