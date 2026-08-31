'Asked PM Modi To Use India's Extensive Contacts': Iran's Appeal To End War

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked India for standing by Tehran during its ongoing conflict with the US, telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries share deep historical ties that could be used to expand cooperation, even as Iran continues to face pressure from the United States and Israel.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and the Shanghai Plus meeting in Kyrgyzstan. According to a statement from Iran, the Iranian President asked PM Modi to use India's wide-ranging contacts to help steer other parties away from conflict. He said, "We believe that the solution to the issues we face lies in dialogue and cooperation, and that all available capacities must be mobilised to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict."

The two sides also discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, including transport and maritime affairs, and developments concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Criticising Washington's handling of the recent war, Pezeshkian said, "From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations. Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force."

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He added, "Our responsibility requires us to protect our people from danger and insecurity and to create the conditions necessary for them to achieve peace, tranquillity and security."

Pezeshkian also suggested that certain groups within the US had an interest in prolonging the conflict, saying, "Unfortunately, there are groups within the United States that see the continuation of war as serving their interests and seek to perpetuate conflicts. We believe, however, that by strengthening the forces committed to peace, we must move toward peace, stability and security."

Referring to efforts by the US and Israel to restrict Iran's cooperation with other nations, he added, "Despite the pressures and restrictions being imposed in an attempt to obstruct Iran's relations with other countries, Tehran is ready to expand its cooperation with India across various fields."

PM Modi, in response, said he was glad to meet Pezeshkian and that India had tried to maintain its cooperation and communication with Iran through a difficult recent period. He said, "During the difficult period we have recently experienced, we sought to maintain and preserve our cooperation and communications with Iran."

According to the Iranian statement, PM Modi praised Pezeshkian's outlook on peace, saying, "From what I have come to know of your personality, you are a peace-loving person, and I believe that you can play an effective role in advancing the cause of peace. I am confident that your efforts will ultimately lead to positive results. I agree with you that there are those who see their interests in war, but we must intensify our efforts to establish peace. My belief and conviction is that, ultimately, peace and security will prevail"

The meeting between PM Modi and the Iranian President comes a day after the US struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. This was the first publicly acknowledged US strike on Iranian territory since 29 July. CENTCOM said the strikes targeted forces preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the strait. Tehran, in response, launched missile strikes on a US military base in Jordan. Jordanian authorities said they intercepted eight missiles.