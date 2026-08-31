Ex-Army Man Dies After Banned Chinese 'Manjha' Slits His Throat In J&K

A retired army serviceman died after his throat was slit by the razor-sharp banned Chinese 'manjha' (thread) while he was returning home on a two-wheeler in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Naib Subedar (Retd) Lakhwinder Singh - a resident of Mamka, R S Pura - was returning home after completing his shift as a private security guard at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana. Singh sustained critical injuries after the thread got entangled around his neck and slit his throat.

He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have started an investigation and launched a crackdown against vendors selling the thread.

The Chinese kite string, commonly known as Chinese 'Manja' or 'Gattu Dor', is made of synthetic nylon and coated with glass powder and metal. The string is razor-sharp and can inflict fatal injuries on two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. Apart from posing a grave risk to human life, the non-biodegradable thread causes severe injuries to birds and triggers power outages and electrocution after coming in contact with high-voltage lines.

The Jammu district has imposed a blanket ban on the thread's manufacture, sale, purchase, storage, transport and use.

Despite the ban, the thread continues to be sold illegally.

"Police and administration should take stern action against those selling this lethal string," demanded grief-stricken relatives of the victim.

Jammu Police have been conducting intensive market raids, seizing hundreds of rolls and registering FIRs against violators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).