Nurse Arrested In Rape And Death Of 14-Year-Old J&K Girl

A sixth accused was arrested in relation to the rape and death case of a 14-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The latest to be arrested is a nurse posted at District Hospital Kishtwar, whose role surfaced during the ongoing investigation into the minor's suspicious death.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Police Station Chatroo under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The probe into the case has now been handed over to the Crime Branch, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In view of the gravity and extreme sensitivity of the matter, SSP Kishtwar had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During the course of the probe, disturbing details emerged about repeated sexual exploitation of the minor, her pregnancy, a clandestine attempt to terminate it, and the involvement of multiple persons, including those connected with her medical treatment.

Five accused, including a government teacher and his brother, had already been arrested earlier.

"The SIT is pursuing a thorough, scientific, impartial and evidence-based investigation. No one guilty will be spared. Further arrests will be made wherever warranted by evidence," police said.

JKSA Knocks Home Minister's Door

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention and adequate protection for the victim's family and witnesses given their vulnerable socio-economic background.

In his letter, National Convenor Nasir Khuehami described the incident as deeply disturbing and said the minor girl from the Gujjar-Bakarwal community was allegedly raped repeatedly over several months by her teacher, which led to pregnancy and her tragic death while being shifted for specialised treatment after an alleged botched attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

The association has demanded an independent, comprehensive and time-bound investigation by a senior-level SIT and, if needed, transfer of the case to the Crime Branch to restore public confidence.

It has also sought immediate securing and preservation of all crucial evidence - medical and hospital records, post-mortem findings, DNA and forensic samples, electronic communication and school attendance registers.

"Any attempt to intimidate, pressurise or silence the victim's family or witnesses must be dealt with firmly under law," Khuehami said.

Flagging systemic lapses, the association has also called for a comprehensive child-safety audit of schools across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those catering to tribal and nomadic children in remote and far-flung areas, along with strict implementation of POCSO safeguards, proper staff verification and child-friendly complaint mechanisms.