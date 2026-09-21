This Woman's Georgia Trip Cost Just Rs 70,000. Here's How She Did It

Georgia has steadily emerged as a favourite destination among Indian travellers. The country is known for its scenic mountains, charming old towns, rich history and relatively affordable travel options. Adding to the appeal is the fact that a well-planned trip to Georgia does not necessarily have to be expensive.

Travel creators Akshita and Jash shared how they explored the country on a budget of just Rs 70,000. From flights and accommodation to local transport and sightseeing, they broke down the expenses and explained how careful planning helped them keep costs under control while making the most of their trip.

Why Georgia Is A Great Budget Destination

Just a five-hour flight away, Georgia offers Indian travellers the chance to experience European-style landscapes without spending a fortune. According to Akshita, you can apply for a Georgia eVisa, which can be obtained within around three to five days. A seven-day trip can also be planned within a budget of approximately Rs 70,000 with careful spending.

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A round-trip flight from India to Georgia can cost around Rs 30,000–Rs 35,000, depending on the departure city, airline and booking period. Travellers looking to keep expenses low can compare fares and book well in advance.

Food is another expense that can be managed relatively easily. A meal can cost approximately Rs 300–Rs 600, while vegetarian options are widely available. Indian food can also be found in popular tourist areas, although it may cost more than local cuisine. Hotels and Airbnbs cost around Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 per night.

7-Day Itinerary For Georgia

The couple began their journey from Tbilisi, which Akshita described as a city that travellers can “instantly fall in love with” after arriving. On the first day, they explored Tbilisi's Old Town and Liberty Square before taking the cable car to Mother of Georgia. From the viewpoint.

The second day took them on a day trip to Sighnaghi, often known as the City of Love. She also stopped in Kakheti along the way to experience Georgia's wine culture and explore the region's scenic surroundings.

The next day, Akshita and Jash headed towards Kazbegi, "where the vibes of Switzerland are guaranteed". She added, "Kazbegi has something special that we actually left our hearts here in the mountains."

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The itinerary then moved towards Batumi on the fifth day. The couple travelled by train to the Black Sea city known for its coastal setting and spent the last two days of their trip there. "Because this is a beach town, you'll enjoy amazing laid-back vibes," she said.

The couple recommended Georgia for couples as well as families. “Georgia is such a cool place to visit. Not only is it the birthplace of wine, but we had an amazing time here enjoying cities, mountains, beaches,” Akshita concluded.

