Indian Railways Plans Second Sleeper Vande Bharat On Delhi-Varanasi Route

Indian Railways is planning to introduce a second sleeper Vande Bharat on the Delhi-Varanasi route as an overnight service. The train, expected to provide a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers on the route, will pass through Prayagraj and Kanpur.

As per the proposed schedule, the train will depart Varanasi Cantt at 9:20 p.m. and reach Prayagraj at 10:45 p.m. before passing through Kanpur Central at 12:35 a.m. and reaching New Delhi at 5 a.m.

On the return journey, the Vande Bharat express will leave New Delhi at 9:20 p.m. and reach Varanasi at 5 a.m.

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Planned with 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first AC coach, the 16-coach train will have a total passenger capacity of 823. It will be equipped with modern amenities associated with Vande Bharat services.

The Vande Bharat express is expected to operate at speeds ranging between 130 kmph and 160 kmph, depending on track conditions and progress under the Mission Raftaar project. The semi-high-speed is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Delhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Railway officials are aiming to introduce the service by the festival of lights, Diwali, with its trial likely to begin this month.

The Railway Board, however, has not yet announced the train number, schedules, fare structure and start date for regular operation. Trials and operational clearances are underway ahead of a potential festive season rollout, and the final timings and speed may depend on the outcome of the trial and operational clearances.

The primary maintenance of the proposed train will be handled by Northern Railway. Praveen Patel, member of the zonal railway users' consultative committee (ZRUCC), NCR, said the indigenously developed sleeper Vande Bharat would make travel between Prayagraj, Varanasi and Delhi more convenient and reduce the effective travel time, reported The Times Of India.

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The proposed service will be the second sleeper Vande Bharat operation planned by Indian Railways after the Howrah-Kamakhya route.