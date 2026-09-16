Indian Railways Serves Traditional Ukadiche Modaks To Tejas Passengers During Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Madgaon Tejas Express will get a taste of Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav celebrations during their journey. IRCTC will distribute traditional ukadiche modaks as prasad during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The initiative began with the installation of Ganesh idols on September 14. The modaks will be served to passengers travelling on train number 22119 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Madgaon and train number 22120 from Madgaon to CSMT.

IRCTC said the initiative is aimed at bringing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi onboard the train while giving passengers a taste of a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy.

Gaurav Jha, group general manager of IRCTC's western region, said the distribution of ukadiche modaks was planned to make the journey more festive for passengers during Ganeshotsav.

Modak is closely associated with Lord Ganesha and is traditionally offered to the deity during the festival. IRCTC said serving sweets to passengers would also help showcase the food and cultural traditions associated with Maharashtra, according to Mid-Day.

The modak distribution comes as Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra prepare for one of the biggest festivals of the year. The city has been decorated with large pandals, lights and other festive arrangements, while devotees have begun visiting Ganesh idols installed across neighbourhoods.

IRCTC has also stepped up checks on catering services at railway stations and onboard trains ahead of the festival. The inspections cover food counters, kitchens and other catering facilities to check food quality, hygiene and service standards.

Catering staff are required to carry valid identity cards with QR codes and wear the prescribed uniform. IRCTC has said that only authorised personnel can provide catering services at stations and on trains.

Officials said regular and surprise inspections will continue during Ganeshotsav. Vendors and service providers found violating food safety, hygiene or other prescribed rules may face corrective and penal action under their contracts and applicable regulations.