Delhi To Varanasi In Under 4 Hours: India's High-Speed Rail Blueprint Takes Shape

Ministry of Railways is pursuing an ambitious high-speed rail vision that could drastically cut travel time between major cities, with the Delhi-Varanasi journey expected to take just 3 hours 50 minutes and Mumbai-Pune 48 minutes. The proposed travel times are part of the Railway Ministry's plans announced under the Union Budget 2026-27, which outlines a major push for high-speed corridors across the country. If implemented, the project is set to transform long-distance rail travel, bringing key metros and economic hubs closer than ever before.

Major High-Speed Rail Corridors

According to a statement by the Ministry of Railways, among the proposed projects is the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed corridor, while a Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri corridor is expected to cut travel time between Varanasi and Siliguri to about 2 hours 55 minutes. The Railways says these routes could improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal while boosting tourism and economic activity.

In western India, the proposed Mumbai-Pune corridor could bring travel time down to 48 minutes. A Pune-Hyderabad high-speed link is also envisioned, with a projected travel time of 1 hour 55 minutes.

Southern Rail Network

The government has also proposed a southern high-speed rail network linking Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Travel between Chennai and Bengaluru is expected to take around 1 hour 13 minutes, while Bengaluru-Hyderabad could take about 2 hours.

Wider Railway Expansion

Beyond high-speed rail, the Budget includes plans for a 40-km underground rail corridor in the Northeast, four-line route expansions, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line in Uttarakhand, and improved connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, including proposed extensions towards Uri.

The Railways also plans to strengthen freight movement through the proposed East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor linking Dankuni in West Bengal with Surat in Gujarat. The proposed travel times represent the Railways' long-term vision and are not services currently in operation.