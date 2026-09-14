Planning A Dussehra Trip? Indian Railways' 6-Day Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra Starts At Rs 65000

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil. For those planning a spiritual getaway around the festival, Sri Lanka offers an opportunity to explore sites associated with the mighty Ramayana and the legend of Lord Rama and Ravana.

To plan your trip hassle-free, IRCTC Tourism has announced the Sri Lanka Ramayana Yathra tour package, covering several religious and cultural attractions across the island nation. The 5-night/6-day journey includes visits to temples and other locations associated with the Ramayana, along with sightseeing in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo.

The package includes flights from Bengaluru to Colombo and back, hotel accommodation, meals, transfers and sightseeing.

Also Read: For Rs 15,800, Indian Railways Will Take You To 7 Famous South Indian Pilgrimage Sites

IRCTC Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra: Dates And Flight Details

According to the package itinerary, the tour begins with a flight from Bengaluru to Colombo on December 10, 2026, and concludes with a return flight on December 16, 2026. The journey spans five nights and six days.

The flight details are as follows:

Outbound: SriLankan Airlines flight UL-1174 from Bengaluru to Colombo on December 10, 2026. Departure is scheduled for 9:55 am, with arrival at 11:25 am.

Return: SriLankan Airlines flight UL-173 from Colombo to Bengaluru will depart at 1:05 am, with arrival at 2:30 am.

Sri Lanka Ramayana Yathra Package Cost

The package price varies depending on the type of accommodation selected. The rates per person are:

Single occupancy- Rs 86,200

Double occupancy- Rs 65,700

Triple occupancy- Rs 65,250

Child with bed (5-11 yrs)- Rs 51,500

Child without bed (2-11 yrs)- Rs 47,500

What Is Included In The IRCTC Tour Package?

The package includes economy-class air tickets on SriLankan Airlines for the Bengaluru–Colombo–Bengaluru route. It also covers five nights of hotel accommodation according to the itinerary, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and transfers and sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles on a seat-in-coach basis.

Other inclusions are entry tickets to sightseeing places, the services of an English-speaking tour guide in Sri Lanka, and overseas travel insurance for tourists aged between six months and 79 years.

However, travellers should check the detailed terms before booking, as the package does not cover airfare increases, airport taxes, fuel surcharges, onboard meals, additional sightseeing or personal expenses.

Tips, telephone charges, porterage, laundry, mineral water, alcoholic beverages and food or drinks outside the regular menu are also excluded. Camera fees, boating charges and expenses arising from deviations from the itinerary are not included.

Sri Lanka Ramayana Yathra: Day-Wise Itinerary

Day 1: Bengaluru–Colombo–Dambulla

The tour begins with the flight from Bengaluru to Colombo at 09.55 AM. After arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, tourists will be received by the tour guide and transferred for lunch. The itinerary includes visits to Manavari Temple and Muneeshwaram Temple, followed by an overnight stay in Dambulla.

Day 2: Dambulla–Sigiriya–Trincomalee–Dambulla

After breakfast, the group will visit Dambulla Cave Temple. The itinerary then includes Thiru Koneshwaram Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple in Trincomalee before returning to Dambulla for the night.

Day 3: Dambulla–Kandy

The third day involves a change from Dambulla to Kandy after breakfast and hotel check-out. The itinerary includes visits to a gem factory, a batik factory and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, a major Buddhist pilgrimage site. Tourists will also attend an evening cultural show before an overnight stay in Kandy.

Day 4: Kandy–Nuwara Eliya

After breakfast, the group will travel to Nuwara Eliya. The day's sightseeing includes Sri Bhakta Hanuman Temple in Ramboda, Seetha Amman Temple and Ashoka Vatika. The group will spend the night in Nuwara Eliya.

Day 5: Nuwara Eliya–Colombo

The fifth day begins with a visit to Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage after breakfast and hotel check-out. After lunch at Pinnawala, tourists will travel to Colombo for sightseeing, including Kelaniya Buddhist Temple, Panchamuga Anjaneyar Temple and a city tour. Dinner and an overnight stay are scheduled in Colombo.

Day 6: Colombo–Bengaluru

On the final day, tourists will check out from the hotel after breakfast and have free time for shopping. The group will later proceed to Colombo airport by 8 PM after dinner to board the return flight to Bengaluru. The tour concludes upon arrival in Bengaluru on December 16.

Also Read: India Announces Free 30-Day Tourist Visas For Thai Nationals Till 2027

How To Book The Sri Lanka Ramayana Yathra?

Travellers interested in the pilgrimage can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website to check the package details, booking availability, terms and conditions.