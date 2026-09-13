India Announces Free 30-Day Tourist Visas For Thai Nationals Till 2027

India has announced a visa-free fee arrangement for Thai tourists. This allows travellers to apply for a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry without paying a visa fee. The move is aimed at making travel to India easier for Thai nationals and will remain in effect until December 31, 2027, or until further orders.

The announcement was made by the Embassy of India in Bangkok on September 11. Under the new arrangement, Thai nationals travelling to India for tourism can apply for the e-Tourist visa on a gratis basis.

The visa will allow visitors to enter India twice during the 30-day validity period, giving Thai travellers more flexibility during their trip.

Free Visa Arrangement For Thai Travellers

The latest move comes as India and Thailand continue to make travel between the two countries more accessible. Thai nationals who want to visit India for tourism can use the e-Tourist visa facility without having to pay the usual visa fee.

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The arrangement will continue through the end of 2027, unless the Indian government announces any changes before then.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok shared the update on September 11, outlining the new facility for Thai nationals planning tourist visits to India.

Thailand Also Changes Entry Rules For Indians

The development comes shortly before Thailand's new visa exemption policy for Indian tourists takes effect on September 15.

Under the policy announced by Thailand's Ministry of Interior, Indian ordinary passport holders travelling to Thailand for tourism will not need a visa and can stay for up to 30 days.

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However, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok has advised travellers to carry a passport valid for at least six months, confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings and a clear itinerary. Tourists must also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival.

Travellers using the exemption should also carry at least THB20,000 in cash per passenger and keep their travel documents ready for immigration checks.