Indian Railways Updates RailOne App, Allows Season Ticket Booking For Family Members

Indian Railways has expanded what passengers can do through the RailOne app. From September 9, users can now book season tickets for other passengers, making it possible for one registered user to manage tickets for family members or other travellers from the same account. Under the new facility, a registered RailOne user can book season tickets for up to five additional people. This means passengers do not have to book a separate season ticket through individual accounts when travelling regularly with family members or others.

According to an Indian Express report, Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota, said the validity of a season ticket depends on the passenger it is booked for. A ticket booked for the registered user becomes valid on the same day after successful geographical verification, while one booked for another passenger becomes valid from the following day.

There are also age rules for using the facility. A person must be at least 18 years old to book a season ticket for themselves. For a ticket being booked for someone else, the passenger must be at least five years old, Jain said.

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Who Can Use A Railway Season Ticket?

A season ticket is meant for passengers who regularly travel between two fixed stations. It allows multiple journeys in Second Class and can be issued for suburban as well as non-suburban routes, generally up to a maximum distance of 150 km.

The facility is available to both general passengers and students. However, season ticket holders cannot use reserved coaches or travel on trains where distance-based restrictions apply.

RailOne Season Ticket QR Code Rules

Passengers travelling on a shared season ticket can carry either a printed copy or the PDF version on their phone. The ticket will include the passenger's photograph along with a QR code.

“The ticket will carry the passenger's photograph and a QR code. Ticket-checking staff can scan the QR code using a handheld terminal to verify the ticket when required,” Jain added.

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Passengers should therefore ensure that the QR code remains clear and readable. A booking receipt or invoice by itself will not be accepted for travel. If railway staff are unable to verify a ticket because its QR code is damaged or unreadable, action can be taken under railway rules.

RailOne, also known as Indian Railways' Super App, brings several passenger services under one platform. These include Unreserved, Reserved and Platform Ticket bookings, along with services linked to IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, Rail Madad and Food o­n Track.