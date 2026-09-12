Vande Bharat vs Rajdhani: Speed, Comfort, Food And More Compared

For decades, Rajdhani Express has been one of India's most recognisable premium train services. Then came Vande Bharat, promising a newer train experience, faster acceleration and shorter journey times on several routes. But these two trains are not simply rivals. They were designed for somewhat different kinds of travel.

Rajdhani has traditionally been about long-distance journeys, overnight travel and sleeping berths. Vande Bharat, on the other hand, is about fast intercity travel in air-conditioned seats. With Vande Bharat Sleeper now also entering service, however, the two are beginning to overlap.

How Rajdhani And Vande Bharat Started

Rajdhani came first, by several decades. The first Rajdhani Express was introduced in 1969, connecting New Delhi with Howrah. It covered around 1,450 km and took about 17 hours and 20 minutes on its inaugural journey. The name comes from the Sanskrit word Rajdhani, meaning capital. The idea was to connect New Delhi with major cities and state capitals through a premium, faster service.

Vande Bharat is much newer. The first commercial Vande Bharat service began in February 2019, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. The 759-km journey was scheduled to take about eight hours. The train was initially known as Train 18 during its development.

Speed: Which Train Is Faster?

Photo: NDTV

A standard Vande Bharat is designed primarily for daytime intercity journeys. It has air-conditioned chair-car accommodation. You sit through the journey, with Executive Chair Car available as the more premium option.

Rajdhani, meanwhile, has traditionally been designed for long-distance travel, including overnight journeys. Its main classes are First AC, Second AC and Third AC. That means you can board in the evening, have dinner, convert your berth into a sleeping space and wake up closer to your destination.

Vande Bharat is primarily a fast, sitting journey. Rajdhani is primarily a long-distance sleeping journey.

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Vande Bharat has the higher maximum operational speed. It can operate at up to 160 kmph on eligible sections. The maximum operational speed is currently achieved on certain services on the Tughlakabad-Agra section. During trials, Vande Bharat trainsets reached speeds of up to 183 kmph.

But a train does not travel at its maximum speed for the entire journey. Actual journey time depends on track conditions, speed restrictions, traffic, stations and the number of halts.

Rajdhani services generally have a maximum operational speed of around 130 kmph, although their actual average speeds are lower depending on the route.

Designed For Different Journeys

There is no single fixed distance for either service. Vande Bharat services generally target intercity journeys that can be completed within about 10 hours, with many routes covering a few hundred kilometres. The first New Delhi-Varanasi service covered 759 km.

Rajdhani services were specifically developed for much longer journeys between New Delhi and major cities. The original New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani covered around 1,450 km. So you are more likely to find Rajdhani being used for a long overnight journey, while standard Vande Bharat is often positioned as a same-day intercity option.

Seats vs Sleeping Berths

Standard Vande Bharat services have two main classes:

Chair Car, the standard air-conditioned seating class, offers a reclining seat and the amenities associated with the Vande Bharat trainset.

Executive Chair Car is the premium seating class. The seats are more spacious, and the setup includes rotating seats on some trainsets.

There are no traditional sleeping berths on these standard chair-car Vande Bharat services.

Rajdhani has three traditional AC accommodation classes:

First AC offers the highest level of privacy, with cabins and coupes on specific trains.

Second AC has two-tier sleeping accommodation.

Third AC has three-tier sleeping accommodation.

This makes Rajdhani particularly useful when the journey is long enough that you would rather sleep than spend several hours sitting upright.

However, Indian Railways has now introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper services, using dedicated sleeper trainsets. The sleeper version has 16 air-conditioned sleeper coaches and is designed for long-distance travel. So Vande Bharat is no longer just about daytime chair cars.

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Food On Board

Food is a major part of the premium train experience, but the menu is not identical on every service. On Vande Bharat, catering is managed through IRCTC arrangements. Depending on the journey and departure time, passengers can receive tea, breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening snacks.

The food can include items such as poha, upma, paratha, sandwiches, cutlets, paneer dishes, dal, chicken preparations, roti, rice, desserts and beverages. Executive Chair car passengers can also get some additional items on some services.

On several Vande Bharat services, catering can be optional. If you do not want the meal, you can simply opt out while booking where the option is available. Menus can also vary by route and region.

Rajdhani has traditionally offered a more extensive catering schedule because many journeys are much longer. Depending on the route and journey timings, the service can include morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. The exact menu varies by route and service.

Meals can include Indian breakfast options, rice, dal, vegetables, roti or paratha, vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparations, desserts, tea and other beverages. First AC passengers may also receive additional items such as soup.

Coach Features And Passenger Comfort

Vande Bharat was designed as a newer generation of Indian train. Its features include automatic doors, improved seating, GPS-based passenger information, CCTV, charging points, bio-vacuum toilets, etc.

Sure, Rajdhani is an older service. But that definitely doesn't mean that every Rajdhani coach is also old and worn out. Indian Railways introduced Tejas Rajdhani coaches with many modern features, like automatic doors, CCTV, fire and smoke detection systems, better interiors, and bio-vacuum toilets.

For more than 50 years, Rajdhani defined premium long-distance rail travel in India. Vande Bharat, on the other hamd, was introduced with a different goal of making the train itself faster, newer and more modern.