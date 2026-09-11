Video: Pilot Flies 7-Month-Old Son For The First Time, Says Baby Is On His "Best Behaviour"

Sometimes journeys throw up the most unexpected travel companions. Such was the case for passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Las Vegas in the US. The travellers were joined by the cutest possible surprise, the pilot's seven-month-old baby.



A video shared by the airline shows the moment the pilot, Sean, introduces his son, Noah. This was the baby's 29th flight since his birth. It was a special occasion for the family since it was Noah's first trip where his father was the pilot.



Pilot Welcomes Son On Flight

The video begins with Sean introducing himself while holding Noah. He mentions why the flight journey is a milestone for the family. He also promises that Noah would be on his “best behaviour”.

Sean's wife, Hannah, is also part of the clip. She works as a pilot for Southwest Airlines as well.

“So we had a pep talk earlier. We said, 'Hey, buddy, there's a lot of people paying a lot of money to go to Vegas. You got to be on your best behaviour.' And he promised he would do his best,” Sean says about his son. The baby continues to flash a big smile throughout the video.

“29 flights at 7 months old, but this one was a first! Baby Noah finally got to fly with Dad at the controls, and we can report that he was on his best behavior!” the caption reads.

The post sparked a slew of comments. One user called the clip “beautiful”. Another joked, “What a family flex.”

An account claimed, “That baby KNOWS he's the most popular in the plane.”

A user remarked, “29 flights in 7 months of life?? Make him captain right now. He is more than qualified.”

A comment read, “I hope he is getting them airline miles.”



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Flight Attendant Saves Baby

This is not the only wholesome incident that happened on an airline this month. Flight attendant Monique Harris saved a baby from falling after the kid's exhausted mom fell asleep with the baby in her lap.

The incident happened during a United flight from Newark to Grand Rapids.

A passenger posted a photo of Monique with the baby and narrated how the flight attendant “sprung into action” to save the kid from falling.

She also told the new mom to go back to sleep. Monique then took care of the kid for a while, giving the mother a break.