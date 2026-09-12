This Creator Got A Schengen Visa In Just 2 Days Without An Agent, Shares 3 Tips

A Schengen visa is a short-stay travel document that allows you to visit 29 European countries for up to 90 days within any 180 days. Think about it: a Schengen Visa opens the door to exploring new places, experiencing different cultures, trying unfamiliar food, staying in countries you may have never visited before and meeting people from different backgrounds.

Have you started imagining it already? Well, if you have, we're sure you're already tempted to get your Schengen Visa sorted. If you think the process is a huge task, here is some good news. Travel content creator Shivani Bansal recently shared a video on Instagram showing how she got her Schengen Visa in just two days for her 25-day trip.

She recently returned from a 25-day Europe trip covering eight countries. While the creator entered Europe via Amsterdam, Switzerland was their longest stop, so they applied for their Schengen visa through Switzerland.

Shivani mentioned three factors that she believes strengthened their application.

The creator said, “The first thing was a clear itinerary with Switzerland as our longest stay.” She added that while the itinerary was later changed during the actual trip, “that does not matter.”

Shivani also highlighted the importance of a detailed cover letter. “We had a detailed cover letter that explained our travel plans, finances, work/business background, and reasons for returning to India,” she explained.

And the third bit was strong financial documents. According to Shivani, they submitted bank statements, ITRs and other financial documents, with combined funds of around Rs 15 lakh or more.

She also pointed out that travellers do not necessarily need to have every detail of their trip completely locked in months in advance. “All of our accommodation bookings were fully cancellable, so you don't need a completely locked-in itinerary months in advance,” they said.

Also Read: Rs 3 Lakh For An iPhone Or A Holiday Abroad? Here Are 5 Trips That Cost Less

The video is going viral, with many viewers getting curious and asking her for more details in the comments section.