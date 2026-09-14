Elvish Yadav Spotted With A Mystery Girl After His Birthday Party In Mumbai

Elvish Yadav's birthday celebrations in Mumbai appeared to end on an intriguing note as the reality TV star was spotted leaving the venue with a mystery girl. The woman was seen accompanying Elvish as they stepped out of the restaurant and walked towards their car. The woman kept her face hidden from the paparazzi. The sighting has since sparked curiosity about her identity and her connection with the actor-influencer.

Elvish's birthday celebration in Mumbai was attended by several of his celebrity friends, including Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Isha Malviya, Arjun Bijlani, Orry, RJ Mahvash and Samarth Jurel.

Videos circulating on social media show the reality star leaving the venue alongside a woman whose identity was initially unknown. The woman appeared to shield her face from the paparazzi as she got into the car with Elvish.

Another clip showed the two leaving in the same vehicle, while she kept her face hidden throughout.

The woman has since been identified as content creator and social media influencer Ifa Khair. She was also among the guests at Elvish's birthday celebration. She also shared several videos and pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. While their joint appearance has sparked speculation, neither Elvish nor Ifa has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship.

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and reality TV personality. The influencer has appeared on shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2, Playground, MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross and Laughter Chefs.

Elvish made his acting debut with the web show Aukaat Ke Bahar last year. The reality star is now set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in a film directed by Remo D'Souza. The film went on floors on August 1.

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