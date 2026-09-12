Karan Kundrra Reacts To Elvish Yadav And Tejasswi Prakash's Fights <i>Playground Season 5</i>

As Playground Season 5 inches closer to the grand finale, the concluding episode is set to bring high-stakes drama an emotional showdown. In the latest promo of the show, Karan Kundrra was seen appearing as a special guest and addressing the controversy involving his close friend Elvish Yadav and fiance Tejasswi Prakash.

In the clip Karan was seen taking a hilarious dig at Elvish and Tejasswi's fights. Referring to Elvish as his “Chota Bhai” (younger brother) and Tejasswi as his “Choti Fiance" (younger fiancee), Karan joked, “Yeh mera chota bhai (Elvish), aur yeh meri choti fiance (Tejasswi)." Mere ghar ke kalesh ko poora Hindustan mein pocha rakha hai inn dono ne (This is my younger brother and younger fiance. They have broadcast my family dispute all over the country)."

Karan went on to joke about Tejasswi's reaction to the heated exchange. “Teja bohot shocked lagi thi mereko, isiliye nahi ki Elvish ne gaali di. Usko iss baat ka shock laga ki isne ek baar mein itni saari English kaise bol di (Teja seemed very shocked, not because that Elvish abused her but because she was shocked thinking, How did he speak such English in one go?)”, Karan said.

Continuing his humorous take, Karan added, "Teja ki problem yehi hai, iske samne jo bhi English mein baat karta hai, usse yeh jagad leti hai. (Teja's problem is that whoever talks in front of her in English, she starts a fight).”

Karan Kundrra's comments came amid a controversy involving Elvish and Tejasswi, who are mentors on Playground Season 5. The two had previously shared a friendly bond following their appearance together on Laughter Chefs but found themselves at the centre of a heated argument in Playground Season 5. In the recent episode of the show, the YouTuber was seen losing his cool after Tejasswi tried to interrupt him. Angrily, Yadav told Prakash, “Shut the f**k up." Tejasswi also responded to him and asked Elvish “not to talk to me like that." Following this, Elvish asked Tejasswi not to interrupt while he was talking.

The grand finale of the show streams today, on September 12 at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav Accuses Tejasswi Prakash Of Leaking Viral Playground Footage