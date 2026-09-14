<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Criticism Over "Boring" Contestant Line-Up

Salman Khan has responded to the criticism around the Bigg Boss 20 contestant line-up. The host joked that the makers may have fallen short while picking this season's housemates.

While interacting with Amrapali Dubey on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked her whether she thought something was missing from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Amrapali said she did not feel there was anything lacking. Salman, however, had a cheeky response to her answer.

He said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena' people in the house, right?)."

Salman also spoke about the contestants and the different situations that could unfold inside the house. Taking a sarcastic dig at the housemates, he said, "Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapke badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud)."

Who Is In The Bigg Boss 20 House?

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the house. The latest season has brought together names from different fields rather than relying only on established television faces. The line-up includes actors Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi, Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey, singers Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari and Yung DSA, YouTuber ScoutOP, content creator Arishfa Khan and sports personality Mary Kom.

The casting has faced criticism from some viewers, who have described the line-up as “boring” and said they expected more familiar faces.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.