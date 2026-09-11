Video: Creator Praises IndiGo Staffer Who Can't Hear Or Speak, "He Truly Made My Day"

Sometimes, a small moment at an airport can leave a much bigger impression. That is what happened when content creator Aman Singh met IndiGo ground staff member Afjal while checking in his baggage at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Afjal wore a badge that read, "I cannot hear or speak, but I will be happy to assist." Instead of seeing the interaction as difficult, Singh found it surprisingly easy to communicate with him.

This IndiGo Employee Proved Communication Goes Beyond Words

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Singh said Afjal was doing an "amazing job" and that he was able to communicate with him easily and get his boarding pass without any trouble.

He then thanked Afjal and told his followers, "Darr nikalo guys, aise hi darr nikalta hai."

Also Read: Spanish Traveller Shares Her Varanasi Experience, Calls The City's Energy "Unique"

In his caption, Singh said the motivation he received that day did not come from a millionaire. It came from someone who showed him that communication is not limited to words. "Unhone mujhse usse bhi better coordinate kiya jitna kai log bol aur sun sakte hue bhi nahi kar paate," he wrote. He added, "He truly made my day."

Viewers Shared Their Own Experiences

The post struck a chord with many people, especially those who had interacted with Afjal before. One person recalled, "Last month he helped me check in extra 6-7 kgs of luggage... He is helpful and very kind."

Another viewer said they had met a similar IndiGo staff member at Jammu Airport who could not hear or speak. "He has always been calm, smiling, and courteous with everyone," the person wrote, adding that they appreciated IndiGo for giving opportunities to people with hearing and speech disabilities.

Several people who appeared to know Afjal personally also joined the conversation. One commenter called him "one of our best staff" and said, "You will always find him smiling and spreading happiness."

Also Read: Video: "Guys, Help!" German Model Struggles To Cross A Mumbai Road

One comment described his "calmness, peace, confidence, and above all, the rocking and captivating smile" as something that made people stop and reflect on their own everyday complaints. Another viewer simply wrote, "We need this type of positivity and kindness."

There were also messages thanking IndiGo for creating opportunities for people with disabilities. One commenter wrote, "Thanks to IndiGo for giving all persons the chance to show their skills." Another said, "Thank you for taking a step in making this world inclusive for all."