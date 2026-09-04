Video: Waterlogging At Delhi International Airport After Heavy Rain

There's a shimmer on the ground. It's the light reflecting off the water that has collected at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport gates after a heavy downpour, shows a video.

"I've never seen anything like this; there is so much water. I've been standing here for about half an hour now. I am waiting for the water level to recede a bit so I can head towards the arrival gates," Mansi, a passenger, told news agency ANI.

Pictures from the scene showed passengers with rolled up trousers pushing thier luggage trolleys through that water to get to the entry gates.

Passengers with their luggage walk through the waterlogged passage at Indira Gandhi International Airport

"There is a massive amount of water. I have been standing here for about half an hour and am waiting for the water level to go down so that I can make my way towards the arrival gates," Himanshi, a passenger, said.

"It happened once about two years ago, and now I am seeing it happen again this year. The rain is a little heavier this year. Since it is Janmashtami today, there are also puja celebrations," said another passenger.

Airport staff inspect the waterlogging condition at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Delhi following heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, advising people to remain cautious as rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses. Traffic disruptions and delays in public transport are also likely in some parts of the city.

The weather department has advised commuters to check traffic updates before leaving and avoid areas near power lines and electrical wires during thunderstorms.

The IMD, in its short-range weather forecast issued at 2:15 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

It has predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at most places between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The weather office further said moderate rainfall was likely at most places, with heavy rainfall of 50-100 mm at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the next three hours.

(With inputs from Rakesh Soni)