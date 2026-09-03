Delhi Sees Above-Normal Temperature, Rain Likely Over Next 2 Days

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches above the season average.

The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday and Saturday.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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