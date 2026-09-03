'Roshan Mijav, Roll Number 31': Textbooks Reveal True Cost Of Nepal Tragedy

At least 1,252 confirmed dead and 4,216 missing. These figures are massive, but they don't capture the full extent of the tragedy Nepal has endured. The books and school bags of children whom the flash floods likely reduced to mere statistics do, revealing the loss humanity has collectively incurred, unleashed by the forces it cannot control.

During its incessant coverage of the Nepal flood tragedy, NDTV stumbled upon a soiled knapsack and mud-covered school textbooks left behind by children scampering to safety when a wall of water, mud, and boulders approached at great speed, destroying everything that came in its way.

The textbooks bear the name of a boy named Roshan Mijar, a student of Class 7, Roll Number 31. He studies -- or studied -- at Shri Bageshwari Secondary School. A plastic ruler was found wedged between two leaves of the book, perhaps to mark where his teacher ended her last class. Inside the bag were two pens and a lunch to be eaten during recess.

Also read: Under Water And Slush: Inside Nepal's Power Station Devastated By Flood

His fate is unknown. He might have been lucky to reach safety, or he might have become a statistic -- dead or missing. But one thing can be said for sure -- he suffered, like the rest of Nepal.

Also read: 'Kept Her Head Above Water': How A 91-Year-Old Became Face Of Survival in Nepal

Nepal Floods Aftermath

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of the country has revealed disturbing figures. As the death count pushed 1,300, the rescue and relief authorities provided a district-wise breakdown of deaths. At 355, Chitwan logged the highest number of bodies, followed by 218 in Nawalparasi East, 208 in Nawalparasi West, 177 in Nuwakot, and 127 in Rasuwa. Only 95 could be identified amid the chaos all around.

11,993 people have been rescued so far; 5,135 are being treated for injuries.

Among the missing, 900 were linked to various hydroelectric projects. At least 583 foreigners and 164 Nepalis accompanying them are also unaccounted for.

Nepal's critical infrastructure is badly damaged, including telecom towers, making communication exceedingly difficult.

The global community has sought to help the beleaguered nation. The United States has deployed specialised disaster recovery supplies. India has helped the nation with personnel, equipment, and essential supplies.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has linked the disaster to climate change. Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal also stressed that "large nations" have a "historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations" like Nepal, which has a negligible contribution to carbon emissions.