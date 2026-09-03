Abhay Verma Says He Is "Grateful" Despite Eight Films Being Shelved Before <i>Munjya</i>

Munjya proved to be a turning point for Abhay Verma. The horror comedy received praise from audiences, while Abhay also earned love for his performance. The film helped him gain attention and paved the way for more opportunities in Bollywood.

This came after several setbacks; around eight of his films were reportedly shelved before the 2024 hit.

Instead of feeling upset about the opportunities he missed, Abhay says he is thankful for the work that came his way. His journey has now taken him to projects with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Abhay Verma says, “I've always believed in God's plan. God has really been helpful and kind to me during all the things that didn't happen. There were like eight films that didn't happen before Munjya (2024). So I'm just grateful and I believe that God is with me and everything will come at the right time.”

“I am just counting my blessings and taking it all in. I feel everything comes and goes at the right time, and it all happens for a reason. I go by that, keep my head down and work the best I can every day. I just hope that someone will get impacted or inspired to see dreams like I did, and still do, and maybe come to this city and choose this profession for themselves,” he adds

Verma's next film Laikey Laikaa has been delayed to February 2027, as makers reportedly want to add a special song featuring Rasha Thadani. They are impressed by the positive response to Uyi Amma, her song from her debut film Azaad, which became popular soon after its release. Since Rasha's character in the upcoming film is that of a dancer, the team wants to use her skills in a special track.

The makers also believe that adding the song will work well with the film's romantic theme and Valentine's Day.

Other than Laikey Laikaa, Verma is also set to appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan, director Lijo Jose Pellisery's Dilkashi and Shujaat Saudagar's untitled film with Shanaya Kapoor.