'Keep Being Puppets': Asim Riaz's Dig At 'TV Aunties' Rubina Dilaik And Hina Khan

Asim Riaz recently slammed actors Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan after they spoke about him and called him a "nuisance value" on their podcast The4POV.

What's Happening

Asim took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post taking a dig at the actors.

He wrote, “I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers and keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry."

What Did Rubina And Hina Say About Asim?

During an episode of The4POV, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, along with their husbands Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal (respectively), chatted about the culture of publicity, controversies, and the role of contestants in making reality shows popular.

During the same conversation, the four also discussed Asim's previous claims about his contribution to the success and TRPs of reality shows he has participated in.

Hina referred to an interview in which Asim had spoken about his impact on shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground. She added that Asim appeared to flaunt that these shows gained traction because of his presence.

Rubina, who shared screen space with Asim on the reality show Battleground and Khatron Ke Khiladi, recalled her experience of working with him. She criticised what she described as his behaviour towards the show's creative team and crew, calling his behaviour towards them "disrespectful".

Rubina also questioned Asim's claim that he was responsible for the TRPs of the reality shows. She called him a “nuisance value” and spoke about his alleged misconduct behind the scenes.

For the unversed, Asim was removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following a heated confrontation involving host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants after he failed to complete a stunt.