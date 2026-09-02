<i>Harry Potter</i> Reboot Trailer: New Trio, New Professors And A Familiar Hogwarts Revealed

The magic of Hogwarts is returning this Christmas. HBO has unveiled the trailer for its new Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series, giving fans a first proper look at the young actors stepping into the roles made famous by the original films.

The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The first season will follow the events of JK Rowling's first book, as Harry discovers that he is a wizard and begins his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The trailer takes viewers back to the beginning of Harry's story, from his first days in the wizarding world to his arrival at Hogwarts.

Harry, Ron and Hermione are seen being sorted into Gryffindor, marking the start of the friendship that becomes central to the story.

Unlike the original films, the series will have more room to explore the events and characters from the book. The trailer hints at several moments that fans of the novel may recognise but did not see in the 2001 film adaptation.

Harry is also seen preparing to take part in Quidditch, eventually becoming Gryffindor's Seeker.

The trailer also introduces several of the actors playing Hogwarts' much-loved professors. John Lithgow appears as Professor Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Professor Severus Snape. Janet McTeer plays Professor Minerva McGonagall.

The trailer focuses on the professors as they guide the young students through their first year at Hogwarts and introduce them to the rules and mysteries of the wizarding world.

Lox Pratt's Draco Malfoy also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. However, HBO is still keeping details about the season's biggest threat under wraps.

Lord Voldemort remains largely absent from the footage. The character is expected to make his first appearance towards the end of the first season.

The new Harry Potter series is set to premiere on HBO Max on December 25, 2026.

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