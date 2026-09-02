<i>Bigg Boss Tamil</i> Fame Pradeep Antony Reacts To "Judgement" After Separation Post Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Pradeep Antony has spoken about the criticism he received after sharing a post about his separation from wife Pooja Shakthi. The actor earlier opened up about his troubled marriage and staying away from his young son, but it garnered backlash.

Following the criticism, Pradeep admitted that sharing such private matters on social media was a mistake. At the same time, he said the post came from an emotional moment and he does not regret expressing what he felt at that time.

Pradeep also made it clear that he was ready to face “judgements” about his personal choices. He said he is aware of making decisions about his own life and is prepared to be judged for them.

On X, Pradeep Antony wrote, “I'm fine, if anyone cares. It was my mistake, posting something personal on social media. But I think it was just a cry of the moment, which I'm not ashamed of. I'm fine with judgements, I'm conscious enough to take decisions for my life. Feel free to judge. Thank you. Love you.”

In an Instagram post, Pradeep Antony shared how he became attached to his son after initially feeling unsure about becoming a father. He said he often joked with his friends about selling the baby when his wife Pooja Shakthi was pregnant, as he believed he was too careless to take responsibility for a child.

After the baby was born, his feelings changed completely. Pradeep said spending time with his son made him feel happy. He wanted to give his child a better home than the one he had while growing up. He admitted that he feels he failed to achieve that dream.

“I made a mistake. I think I married the wrong person and it's made me a very bad person every day since. I was waking up next to someone who was not part of my world and never understood or made an effort to be a part of it. She was still stuck with her own family and life. I felt like I was destroying someone's life everyday. I really don't know how to manage living with another person happily. It's like two opposite people colliding everyday and hating each other for being the person they are. It felt unfair for both of us.”

“I was weak from my previous relationship and in that weak moment I held on to whatever love I could get somewhere and have been loyal to that till this moment. It cost me a lot. My weakness and yearning for love. I've decided to move away from my marriage, because I'm really not able to breathe in that relationship. And I don't think she loves me anymore either. Anyway, I missed that kid today. I wasn't even able to name it something. It was always ‘IT' in my head.”

He believes his child should stay with his mother rather than grow up around parents who are constantly fighting. Pradeep suggested that he has accepted the painful situation and feels that he may have to live with the feeling of being alone.

Pradeep Antony and Pooja Shakthi got married in November 2024. The couple later welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April 2026.