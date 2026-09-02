'Not A Diva, Just A 70-Year-Old Asking For Respect': <i>Rambha Ho</i> Girl Kalpana Iyer Calls Out Bollywood's 'New World Order'

Veteran actor Kalpana Iyer took to Instagram and shared a note about "decency and respect" in the industry. She wrote that if she is in touch with someone regarding work and things do not work out, she expects to be informed.

She posted two photographs of herself. In the first photograph, she wrote, "If you contact me for work and it doesn't work out, it's OK, but at least have the decency to inform me."

In the second photograph, she wrote, "We can always work some other time... it's life, and at 70, I know that for sure. So please, be fair, be decent, and be kind."

Along with the photographs, she also shared a lengthy note.

She began her post by writing, "I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control, but it's not fair to me, to be honest, because... I want to do everything that comes my way and I don't want to be treated like some diva, but I expect decency and respect. That is not asking for too much."

She continued, "I don't expect everything to work out because it's a new world order, and I'm sensible enough to know that times have changed and people will have their own rules and agenda, and I may not be the person they want to support, but I'm human, and I'm not asking for any sympathy or special treatment. I want work, fair and square, and if you contact me, I am grateful. But if it is not happening, tell me, inform me, and ask me, and I will try to understand. Maybe I will try to make changes and offer alternatives."

"You never know... it will work for you and me. Please don't presume or assume. Just ask me and I'll be happy and thankful. I am naming no one person or anyone in particular because that is not what this post is about. It is about a 70-year-old saying, 'Be fair and decent', and I think I can expect this from you," added the Ramba Ho Ho fame actor.

A couple of months ago, a video of her impromptu dance performance to Ramba Ho Ho at a wedding went viral on social media.

Sung by the legendary Usha Uthup, the high-energy song from the 1981 film Armaan has been trending online following its revamped version in Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar.

In a conversation, Kalpana Iyer revealed that the viral moment was completely unplanned and expressed her gratitude for the love she received, even years after the original dance number became a pop culture phenomenon.



Also Read: After Viral Video, OG Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer Reveals Why She Left Bollywood: "It Became About The Same People"