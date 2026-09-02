Zendaya's Mother Says The Actor Is 'Not On Socials Anymore' In 30th Birthday Post

Zendaya turned 30 on September 1. On her special day, the actor's mother shared an adorable childhood photograph of her and revealed that the The Odyssey star has taken a break from social media.

Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, wrote, "Happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!! Even though you're not on socials anymore, and you won't see this!! We just got off FaceTime!!" See the post below:

The post quickly grabbed the attention of social media users after Claire shared it on Instagram.

Despite her mother's post suggesting that she is taking a break from social media, Zendaya acknowledged the birthday wishes she received from fans through an Instagram post. The actor shared a childhood photograph of herself, smiling at the camera while sitting cross-legged on the floor, and thanked her fans for their love and support on her special day.

"I can't thank y'all enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful. I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to. With love, as always... here's to 30!!!!!" wrote the actor.

Before this, Zendaya's last Instagram post was a trailer for Dune: Part Three, which she shared on 8 July.

Zendaya's decision to step away from social media has surprised many fans, but it is not the first time she has spoken about taking time off. Earlier this year, while speaking to Fandango, the actor said she planned to step back from the spotlight after a demanding schedule of projects and public appearances. At the time, she joked that audiences might see less of her for a while as she intended to "disappear" and keep a low profile.

A few months later, however, Zendaya suggested that a long break might not be easy for her. In an interview with ELLE, she admitted that she often feels restless when she is not working and tends to look for new projects soon after taking time off, indicating that she finds it difficult to stay away from work for long.



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