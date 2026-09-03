<i>I'm Game</i> Review: Dulquer Salmaan Bets Big But The Gamble Fails To Pay Off

He is returning to Malayalam cinema after three years with director Nahas Hidhayath's I'm Game. However, Dulquer Salmaan still seems to be missing the right cards when it comes to his hometown game. In recent years, the Malayalam star has established himself in Telugu cinema with numerous hits such as Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. Kurup was Dulquer Salmaan's last Malayalam theatrical hit as a leading man, five years ago, and he may have been betting big on I'm Game, which had a relatively new director, a high-concept character, his own production money, and was mounted as a large-scale commercial film.

I'm Game has all the commercial ingredients of a big-screen entertainer - a charismatic star, a high-concept premise, action, romance, revenge, gambling and, of course, the sport Indians love: cricket. The movie revolves around Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan), a man who believes gambling is the way to live and that taking risks at the card table is like breathing. For Dan, every decision is a bet, and the bigger the risk, the greater the thrill. After facing a loss of Rs 1.5 crore that must be repaid to a loan shark, he desperately asks his parents for money. His father calls him a 'loser' and says he is bringing shame upon him, as Dan is living off his father's identity.

His mother, however, empathises with him and gives him Rs 60 lakh as a last resort to sort himself out. What does Dan do? Gamble, of course. He decides to enter the world of sports betting (cricket) by studying league matches mathematically and algorithmically. While the first two bets pay off, he loses big on the final bet that Mumbai will win the finals against Madras. All hell breaks loose as he tries to retrieve his Rs 60 lakh from the den, and he is involved in a major accident while attempting to escape the cricket-betting syndicate. Dan miraculously survives but is forced to undergo a hand transplant - and this is when things take a strange turn. The new hand takes over his life and sets off a chain of bizarre events. What happened to the stranger whose hand Dan has been given? What happens to Dan eventually?

The problem, however, is that the intriguing story premise is not matched by a highly engaging screenplay. The first half begins slowly and gains momentum when Dan starts betting on cricket (not a novel plot) and undergoes the hand transplant. The intermission ends on a high, but the second-half narrative loses its grip. Sadly, we never get to understand why Dan is obsessed with gambling or what drives him to constantly take risks. Malayalam cinema often embraces unconventional ideas and, more often than not, the story captures the audience's attention. In I'm Game, unfortunately, the bizarre premise becomes a burden and the screenplay gets convoluted and stretched (like Vicky's backstory) in the second half. There is a certain amount of predictability too. By the time the story, riddled with cliches, returns to the present, the audience has lost interest. On the whole, this film was probably not the best comeback vehicle for Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.

Dulquer's acting, however, must be applauded. He throws himself into Dan's personality - first suave and cocky, later helpless and scared - and brings the swagger required for the role. The way he essays his emotions, while his right hand appears to have a mind of its own, is particularly impressive. He manages to convey confusion, frustration, fear and helplessness through his expressions and body language effortlessly. It is a physically demanding role, and Dulquer commits fully to the eccentric premise, which is a delight to watch on screen.

Other actors who have important roles in the film are Anthony Varghese (Pepe), Mysskin and Kayadu Lohar. Anthony Varghese, as the cricket player, adds a certain gravitas, while Mysskin as the antagonist brings intensity with his reactions. Kayadu Lohar has a small emotional arc and delivers what is required. Together with Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinay Forrt, these actors add further appeal to the film. The production values are strong, with lavish sets (such as the gambling den) and stylish outfits sported by Dulquer and Mysskin. No expense has been spared, as evident from the VFX and Jakes Bejoy's uplifting music - but is that enough to elevate the film? Sadly, no.

I'm Game rests largely on Dulquer's shoulders, and he has done his best to keep the audience invested and cheering for him. The movie has a unique premise, and Dulquer Salmaan has bet big on this film (written by Ismail Aboobacker, Sajeer Baba, Nahas Hidhayath and Bilal Moidu), but the gamble fails to pay off.

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