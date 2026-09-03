<i>Heyy Babyy 2</i> Officially Announced, Details Inside

Sajid Khan's 2007 comedy-drama Heyy Babyy was a massive hit, and it looks set to return with a sequel. Led by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles, Heyy Babyy told the story of how three bachelors end up with a baby - and all hell breaks loose.

Earlier today, producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to his Mumbai office. He shared pictures on Instagram, stating that a three-film deal has been locked to shoot in Australia. The Heyy Babyy sequel is one of them, as the original was also filmed there.

Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, "A landmark moment for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. I had the honour of hosting The Hon. Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, Australia. We are proud to take this relationship forward with a three-film production deal, all set to be shot in Australia. And what better way to begin than with the return of one of our most loved films."

"Heyy Babyy 2 brings the much-loved Heyy Babyy back as a franchise, with the film set to return to Australia, where the original was shot. We look forward to entertaining audiences worldwide," he added.

Chris Minns remarked, "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They've had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we're really pleased they want to come back."

About Heyy Babyy

The plot of Heyy Babyy is similar to the 1990 Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham and the 1987 American film Three Men and a Baby, which itself was based on the French film Three Men and a Cradle (1985).

The cast of the sequel is yet to be revealed.

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