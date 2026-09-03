'Found Something In His Bag': When Charu Asopa Revealed Rajeev Sen Cheated On Her During Pregnancy

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have once again been in the news, courtesy of the actor's resurfaced interview.

What's Happening

In a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa alleged that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.

She recalled how she discovered that Rajeev was allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana. She said that after spending a few months in Bikaner, she returned to Mumbai and spent most of her pregnancy there.

According to Charu, Rajeev would leave for the gym in Bandra around 11 am and return home late at night.

She said, "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon East and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM."

She added, "When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and made many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying, and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he was cheating on me."

Charu also spoke about alleged physical abuse during their marriage and claimed that Rajeev had raised his hands on her. She said that the entire family was aware of the incidents.

"I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start," she said.

Background

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have a daughter, Ziana.

In the same interview, Charu also revealed why the couple had decided to withdraw their divorce after their separation.

According to Charu, Rajeev initiated a conversation between them, during which they discussed issues that had remained unresolved. She said, "He initiated a conversation and the things that were buried deep down in our hearts, came up. Rajeev promised me that these things won't repeat again and I thought to myself, 'When we've given so many chances to our wedding, why not give another shot for Ziana's sake?' Then we messaged our respective lawyers that we are not getting divorced."

Soon after, the couple filed for divorce and are currently co-parenting their daughter Ziana.